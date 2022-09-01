RCMP search for information after man struck, killed on Manitoba highway

A man has died after police say he was struck on a Manitoba highway just outside of Dauphin, Man.

RCMP say they responded to a report Wednesday just after 10 p.m. of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Highway 5 near Road 115 West, about seven kilometres west of Dauphin.

Mounties say an initial investigation found an Indigenous man, believed to be in his mid to late 20s, was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 5 when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 66-year-old Neepawa man.

Police say the driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over, called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Officials say the unidentified man was pronounced dead on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen an individual walking on Highway 5 before the crash to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, by submitting a secure tip online, or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Dauphin RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.