RCMP search for man following armed robbery at N.B. home

The RCMP has released photos in hopes of identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a home in Saint-Quentin, N.B., last November.

The man is allegedly one of two individuals, one of whom was armed, who entered a home on Heritage Street and demanded money from the homeowner on the evening of Nov. 19, 2023.

In a news release from the RCMP on Tuesday, police say the individuals left the area with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived, and they are now asking for the public’s help in finding the men.

The first man is described by police as being Caucasian with a medium build and standing approximately five-foot-eight. The second man is described as wearing all black with a black face covering.

Both men are believed to be in their 40’s, and both are believed to speak French.

The RCMP also released photos of the three vehicles involved in the incident, as well as a composite sketch of one of the individuals.

The first vehicle is described by police as being a light-coloured late 2000’s to early 2010’s Dodge Dakota. The second vehicle is described at a late 1990’s to early 2000’s light-coloured SUV, and the third vehicle is described at a blue SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact them at 506-235-2149, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

