RCMP search for man involved in Leduc armed robbery

Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Leduc Wednesday afternoon.

Leduc RCMP responded to the call at approximately 1:25 p.m. to a lone man entering a Giant Tiger with a firearm, demanding money.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the clerk was not physically injured.

According to Mounties, a witness said the man got into the passenger side of a truck in the area of 50 Street and 64 Avenue in Leduc.

The truck is described as a dark-coloured Chevrolet Silverado quad cab with a blacked out Chevrolet symbol.

The man is described as:

White

Roughly 6’ to 6’3’

Thin build

Clean shaven

Last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a blue shirt

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).