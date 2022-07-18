RCMP search for men wanted in string of marine thefts on Vancouver Island
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for two men who are suspected in a "substantial number of marine thefts" on the south coast of Vancouver Island.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Thomas Cudworth and 23-year-old Jack Chisholm, police said Monday.
The two men may have been seen recently in the harbour in Gibsons, B.C., the RCMP said.
The Saanich Police Department, North Saanich RCMP, Sunshine Coast RCMP and RCMP West Coast Marine Services are involved in the investigation into the thefts, which have been occurring since 2021, police said.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
