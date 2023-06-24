RCMP search for missing man from The Pas

RCMP in The Pas are looking for a missing 40-year-old man from the community.

Mounties say Durand Constant was last seen behind The Pas Library at 10:30 p.m. on June 23, but may have later gone to the boat launch in Devon’s Park.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five foot eight, 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.