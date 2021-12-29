RCMP search for missing Moncton, N.B. woman last seen in mid-November

RCMP in Moncton, N.B. are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen over a month ago.

The Codiac Regional RCMP say Colleen Ruby Leach was last seen on Nov. 16 near Leslie Street in Moncton.

Leach was reported missing to police on Dec. 29. No further details were provided by RCMP.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful," wrote RCMP in a news release on Wednesday.

Police describe Leach as five-foot-four inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

A clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about Leach's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.