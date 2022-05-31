RCMP search for 'pot-bellied' man who approached pre-teen girl in Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP is looking to identify a man who approached an 11-year-old girl Monday afternoon and allegedly attempted to get her into a van with promises of ice cream.
According to RCMP, the girl was walking home in the area of Sunset Park and Sunset Way, in the community of Sunset Ridge, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by the man.
The man reportedly asked the girl if she'd like to get into the van as he had an ice cream business.
The girl pretended to make a phone call to her father and walked away from the area.
The suspect is described as:
- Being in his 40s;
- Having a medium build with a "pot belly"; and,
- Having shaggy brown hair that appeared dyed.
At the time, he was wearing jeans and a red and blue flannel shirt.
The suspect vehicle is a full-sized white van with rusted wheel wells. The van may have had a black rack on its roof.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity of the suspect or the location of the van is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.