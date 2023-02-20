RCMP search for potential witness of hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Moncton

The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking for the public's help in locating a potential witness to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an individual who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and the on-ramp to Highway 15 around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe a woman may have witnessed the incident and are hoping to speak with her.

She is described as wearing a large white jacket and glasses, and was driving a dark coloured SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.