RCMP search for suspect after multiple items were stolen from P.E.I. construction site

RCMP on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public's assistance after multiple pieces of equipment were stolen from a construction site in Woodstock, P.E.I.

On August 17, the West Prince RCMP received a report of a theft from a residential construction site on Mill Cove Road.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between 5 p.m. on August 16 and 7 a.m. on August 17.

According to police, a utility trailer that was parked outside of the site was broken into and several items were stolen.

Those items include:

a Dewalt 12-inch compound mitre saw

a Dewalt reciprocating saw with the initials K and C on the side of it

a Dewalt tool belt with a shoulder strap

a black 100-foot long commercial extension cord, and two large tool boxes with assorted hand tools inside

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Mill Cove Road between August 16 and August 17, or who has information about the theft or current whereabouts of the stolen items, is asked to contact the West Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.