RCMP search for suspect following armed robbery at Truro, N.S., gas station

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Colchester County are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a gas station in Truro.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Esso gas station on Robie Street after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a man entered the gas station and threatened staff with a weapon while demanding they open the safe.

"The man was given cash and cigarettes and he then fled the scene," wrote Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release. "No one was injured during the incident."

The man is described as white and police say he was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, sunglasses and a black hat at the time of the incident.

Police also believe the man may have tried to get into a vehicle near the McDonald's on Robie Street, before fleeing that area on foot as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).