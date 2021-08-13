RCMP search for suspects after Lower Sackville gas station robbed at gunpoint
Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Lower Sackville early Friday morning.
Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 12:20 a.m. on August 13, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Cobequid Road.
Police say two men entered the gas station, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The men fled with cash and other items. No one was physically injured during this incident.
Police describe the suspects as as white men in their thirties or forties. One man was wearing a black ballcap, black mask, black hoodie, black track pants and black shoes. The second man was wearing a black ballcap, blue/grey t-shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
