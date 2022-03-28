RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shot

Manitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.

On Sunday, Swan River RCMP were called to a home around 3 a.m. in Benito after officers received reports that a man had been shot.

Police said there were four people in the home, two men and two women, when the door was kicked in.

Two men and a woman armed with guns then went inside and police said they demanded money and jewelry.

The three people went through the house, according to police, and the four people inside the home were tied up.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, was shot during the incident and the other three people were assaulted before the suspects left.

Police said the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said several items from the home were stolen, including a vehicle.

The RCMP doesn't believe this was a random attack, noting some of the people knew each other.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.