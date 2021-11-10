RCMP search for truck used to impersonate peace officer

Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a truck they say was used to impersonate a peace officer.

On Nov. 3, between 12 a.m. and 12:20 a.m., a person was parked near Pinnacle Boulevard and 114 Street when a white truck pulled up behind them and turned on red and blue lights from the dash of the truck, said RCMP.

The truck stayed for several minutes without anyone getting out of the vehicle, and then drove away north on Pinnacle Boulevard, said Mounties.

The truck is described as a white Chevrolet, around a 2010 model, with a small lift kit, bright LED headlights, dark tinted windows and black detailing above the wheels.

RCMP say it is not known how many people were inside the truck, and no description could be provided due to the dark tinted windows.

RCMP in Grande Prairie continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.