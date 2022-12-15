RCMP search for violent man wanted in Nanaimo, Port Alberni
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man who is considered violent.
Police are searching for 38-year-old Peter Alexander who is wanted on a warrant out of Port Alberni, B.C., and who is also believed to be involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo.
The Port Alberni warrant is related to an incident that occurred in early February.
At the time, Alexander was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a replica handgun. He was arrested and released from custody on conditions, but failed to comply with those conditions, leading to the recent warrant, according to RCMP.
Meanwhile, the Nanaimo RCMP say Alexander is believed to have ties to several ongoing investigations in Nanaimo and other areas of the Mid-Island.
The 38-year-old is described as a white man who stands 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
Police say the photo of Alexander is recent.
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver IslandPeople visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near StonehengeArchaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal dataWhile rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
Calendar campaign raises money for police memorial wall in SudburyThe Sudbury Region Police Museum is moving to a new location from headquarters on Brady Street to a downtown building that is more accessible.
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M soughtA lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.