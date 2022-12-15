RCMP search for violent man wanted in Nanaimo, Port Alberni

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man who is considered violent.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Peter Alexander who is wanted on a warrant out of Port Alberni, B.C., and who is also believed to be involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo.

The Port Alberni warrant is related to an incident that occurred in early February.

At the time, Alexander was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a replica handgun. He was arrested and released from custody on conditions, but failed to comply with those conditions, leading to the recent warrant, according to RCMP.

Meanwhile, the Nanaimo RCMP say Alexander is believed to have ties to several ongoing investigations in Nanaimo and other areas of the Mid-Island.

The 38-year-old is described as a white man who stands 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Police say the photo of Alexander is recent.