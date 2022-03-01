RCMP arrest woman believed to be involved in online crimes against youth
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested a woman believed to be involved in crimes against youth last year.
RCMP launched an investigation on Aug. 24, 2021 for crimes that were committed online involving youth prior to June 2021.
According to police, the offences are thought to have occurred in northeastern Alberta.
RCMP have identified Venessa Leeann Horsnett, 41, as a person of interest in their investigation.
Officers are hoping to find people who may have been contacted by Horsnett, or by someone matching her description as police say she may have used an alias.
Horsnett is described as:
- 5’7”
- 254 pounds
- Light complexion
- Black hair
- Blue eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
