RCMP search teams looking for Manitoba man after truck found abandoned

Manitoba search teams are out looking for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Monday after his truck was found abandoned.

RCMP said Clifford Joseph was last seen leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements on Monday, June 7, at around 3:30 a.m. Mounties said his truck – a green 1997 Ford Ranger – was found abandoned in a rural area near PTH 44 East.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the truck gives the search teams a starting point.

"From there we have approximately nine of us today are basically conducting the grid search," Manaigre told CTV News.

"It's just covering the whole terrain just to see if there's other items – anything that'll give us further leads."

Joseph is described as six feet tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and black Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit tips online.

RCMP said they won't be continuing the search unless new information brings them back to the area.