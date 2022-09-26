RCMP searches for suspect in Aylesford, N.S. attempted armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect they allege tried to rob a store with a weapon in Aylesford, N.S.

On Saturday around 6:20 p.m., the RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at a convenience store on Highway 1.

According to an RCMP news release, the man walked into the store, pulled out what is believed to be a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

Police say he left the store empty-handed.

The employee was not physically injured.

While officers secured the area, a K-9 team searched for the man with help from the RCMP emergency response team. He was not found.

Police describe the suspect as wearing black clothing and a mask during the robbery. It is reported that witnesses outside the store described the suspect as a white man, with short black hair.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317. Anonymous tips can be to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.