RCMP searching area where body of Portage la Prairie taxi driver was found
RCMP are searching the area where the body of a 51-year-old Portage la Prairie man was found in a 2019 homicide.
The body of Jeff Peters was found on May 20, 2019, near MacGregor, a community about 30 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.
Peters was working as a taxi driver in Portage la Prairie at the time of his death.
Police say they have since determined Peters’ death to be a homicide.
RCMP said the full search was prompted after investigators found evidence in a ditch in the area.
Mounties said the search is happening on Road 55 West, near MacGregor where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1 west of Austin, Man.
Police ask anyone with information to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.
-
Greg Fertuck trial: Brain injury, memory loss create roadblock for undercover police operationAfter months of police work on a man accused of murder, an undercover tactic got put on hold because the target, Greg Fertuck, suffered a brain injury.
-
CBE says employees must be fully vaccinated by mid-DecemberThe Calgary Board of Education will be requiring employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17.
-
City of Barrie votes to tighten rules on building secondary detached dwellingsBarrie City Councillors voted unanimously to stiffen rules around secondary detached dwellings, making it more challenging for those looking to build.
-
Here are some popular costumes for Halloween this yearHalloween may be a few weeks away, but some people are already thinking about which costumes to wear, and which are the most popular.
-
Ontario woman says she'll pay for third vaccine dose so she'll be allowed on cruise shipAn Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
-
LSTAR revels record-setting numbers for September home statisticsThe London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says home sales are on track for a record year.
-
Return of big events marks another step in Maritimes' return to normalIt was one of the first things cancelled when COVID-19 began in the Maritimes back in March 2020. Now, after a two-year absence, the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament in Cape Breton -- one of the largest recreational hockey tournaments in the country -- is coming back from March 17-20, 2022.
-
September COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sask. were driven by unvaccinated patientsSaskatchewan saw pandemic-high COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and, according to new data from the provincial government, the large majority of people admitted were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
-
California bill could end up cutting Canadian forestry jobsA state bill in California could mean cuts to Canada's forestry sector, including in Renfrew Country.