RCMP searching area where body of Portage la Prairie taxi driver was found

RCMP are searching the area where the body of a 51-year-old Portage la Prairie man was found in a 2019 homicide.

The body of Jeff Peters was found on May 20, 2019, near MacGregor, a community about 30 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Peters was working as a taxi driver in Portage la Prairie at the time of his death.

Police say they have since determined Peters’ death to be a homicide.

RCMP said the full search was prompted after investigators found evidence in a ditch in the area.

Mounties said the search is happening on Road 55 West, near MacGregor where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1 west of Austin, Man.

Police ask anyone with information to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.