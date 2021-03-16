Police are searching areas of Duck Mountain Provincial Park for a Regina boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours, according to Kamsack RCMP.

In a release, police said 15-year-old Jaxon MacDonald was last seen leaving a cottage in the Jubilee Subdivision area of Duck Mountain Provincial Park, on foot, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was travelling to another residence in the subdivision.

Search efforts began on Sunday, with around 100 people searching the area by land and air.Kamsack RCMP Sgt. Meagan Springfellow said RCMP police dog services, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers are all assisting.

“There (are) fire departments here from Canora (and) Indian Head,” said Springfellow. “There’s members from all over the province, as well as numerous members of the public who have been searching.”

RCMP said door inquiries are being conducted, but many of the properties in the subdivision are seasonal.

If any residents of the area would like their property checked to confirm MacDonald is not there, contact the Kamsack RCMP Detachment at 306-542-5560 to make an individual request.

“Search and Rescue has a grid laid out, where we check area by area. And we’re just going to continue doing that for as long as needed,” said Springfellow.

Police say MacDonald was not dressed appropriately for the weather and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

A $100,000 reward is being offered by the family for any information leading to his whereabouts.

MacDonald is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, braces, and freckles. He is approximately 5 feet, six inches tall, with an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about MacDonald, or his whereabouts, is asked to please contact Kamsack RCMP immediately at 306-542-5560 or call 911.