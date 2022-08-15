RCMP searching for 14-year-old boy in pond northwest of Edmonton

The boy Mounties are searching for in a pond in Whitecourt, Alta., on Sunday has been identified as a 14-year-old from Edmonton.

The teenager, Hassan Mohamed, was last seen in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark around 3 p.m.

His mother told CTV News Hassan was with his twin brother as he came down the lazy river next to the pond, and at the bottom, he jumped off some small rocks and into the neighbouring pond, but he never came back up.

"My child, he thought he safe," Mouna Mohamed said.

"I need my child…I'm the mother, I need my child."

The parents are concerned by what they say is a delay in efforts to find the boy, and believe there is a lack of safety warnings at the park.

Mounties and firefighters were searching for the 14-year-old Monday afternoon.

The park is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Whitecourt is approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.