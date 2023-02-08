RCMP searching for 2 missing women last seen in Duncan, B.C. area

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing women who were last seen in the Duncan, B.C. area last week.

Police are searching for Whitney Clayton, 27, and Pandora Hunter, 25, who are the subjects of two separate missing persons investigations.

Clayton was last seen at the Cowichan District Hospital on Jan. 29, around 10:30 a.m., and was reported missing on Feb. 2.

She's described as an Indigenous woman who stands approximately 5'5" tall with a slim build. She was last seen with shoulder-length purple and pink hair, but police say she may have shaved her head since then.

Mounties add that Clayton is originally from the Terrace, B.C., area.

Meanwhile, police are also searching for Hunter, who was last seen in the Duncan area on Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1.

Hunter is described as a white woman who stands 5'3" tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue scarf and beige jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone who spots either of the missing women is asked to call their local police.