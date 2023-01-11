RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' offender in Port Alberni, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

David Daniel Bird, 43, is wanted for multiple violent offences, including robbery, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon.

The Port Alberni RCMP say Bird should not be approached by the public.

The detachment described Bird in a release Tuesday as standing 6' and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.