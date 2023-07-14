Manitoba RCMP warn public about 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Update: RCMP said Langois was arrested Friday evening and are thanking the public for their help.

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public about a man considered armed and dangerous who is wanted following a home invasion last month.

Justice Langlois is wanted for numerous charges related to a home invasion on Morris Street in Selkirk on June 28. The incident saw three people break into a home, confront the homeowner and fire a gun in his direction. The homeowner was not hurt.

Two of the three suspects have been arrested, while Langlois remains at large. He is wanted on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm and breaking and entering with intent.

He is also wanted on charges related to a pursuit with RCMP on June 30, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

None of the charges against him from either incident have been proven in court.

Langlois is six feet tall, weighs 210 lbs and has black hair.

RCMP says he may have a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. They say if he’s seen, you are to not approach him and call police immediately.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-3322.