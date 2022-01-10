RCMP searching for B.C. school laptop thief who 'literally stole from children'
Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a suspect who allegedly stole 30 Chromebooks from a school in Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops RCMP said the break-and-enter occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when a thief pried their way into a portable classroom at Parkcrest Elementary near Holt Street and Greenfield Avenue and stole the laptops.
The Chromebooks are valued at thousands of dollars in total, police said.
"Whoever is responsible for this crime literally stole from children," said Const. Crystal Evelyn in a news release Monday.
"If you know someone who suddenly came into possession of a Chromebook, or is selling them second hand, please contact police so we can investigate further and hopefully return some of these learning tools back to the kids who need them."
This isn't the first time students at Parkcrest Elementary have faced major adversity.
In 2019, the school burned to the ground during the first week of classes.
Anyone with information related to the stolen laptops is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-431.
