RCMP searching for car with Saskatchewan plate in Manitoba homicide investigation
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for help in identifying a vehicle they say is connected with the death of a Brandon man last year.
James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, was found dead in a wooded area near the RM of Cornwallis in October 2022. He was officially identified in January 2023, after he was reported missing in December 2022. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
RCMP said they have revealed a connection between Giesbrecht’s death and a grey 2007 Honda Accord with a Saskatchewan licence plate. The vehicle was seen in the Brandon area between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13, 2022.
“Officers know the vehicle was stolen from Regina, Saskatchewan, but are looking for more information about the whereabouts of the vehicle as well as anyone who was seen driving the vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the car or the investigation into Giesbrecht’s death is asked to call RCMP at 1-431-489-8110.
