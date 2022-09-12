RCMP searching for man after voyeurism at Red Deer water park

Mounties in central Alberta released a description Monday of a man that they believe was recording video in a changing stall in Red Deer.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Discovery Canyon, an outdoor water park near the Red Deer River.

"While in the women’s changing room, a youth noticed a phone being held over the changing stall. The youth confronted the male holding the phone and the suspect ran from the changing room," RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect is described as:

Man between 35-50 years old

Stocky build

Between 5'8" and 5'10''

Red, balding hair

Was wearing a black shirt and tan cargo shorts at the time

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).