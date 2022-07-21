RCMP searching for man attempting to lure children in northern Alberta

Mounties are searching for a man they say attempted to lure children in northern Alberta on Wednesday.

A five-year-old was playing in a front yard around 3:30 p.m. on Whitehead Drive on Woodland Cree First Nation when an unknown man in a dark-blue SUV asked them to get in to go on vacation, Mounties said.

The child's mother went outside and the driver left.

The man, possibly in his 60s, is described as white, tall, slender, and has white hair and a white beard, police said.

The same man approached another group of children in the area and tried to lure them into his SUV, RCMP said.

Resident don't think the man lives in the area, police added.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.