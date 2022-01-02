RCMP searching for man following armed robbery at gas station in Bible Hill, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP is searching for a man following an armed robbery at a gas station in Bible Hill, N.S.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station/convenience store on Main Street.

RCMP say officers leaned that a man had entered the store wearing a hood, baseball cap and non-medical mask, and stated he had a weapon.

Police say the man then demanded cash, which was given to him, before leaving the store on foot.

No one was injured, according to RCMP.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, between 25 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-10 inches tall and more than 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bible Hill RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).