RCMP searching for man wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie fire
RCMP and Winnipeg police are looking for a 50-year-old man who is wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie.
On April 10, around 1 a.m., officers were called to a house fire on 7th Street SE.
When officers arrived on scene, the fire department was already dealing with the blaze and had gone into the home and found three people dead inside.
Police have identified the victims as a 32-year-old woman, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. RCMP say they were a mother and her two children.
Investigators determined the injuries they suffered were not linked to the fire and said their deaths have been confirmed as homicides.
RCMP said Trevis Mcleod has been charged with arson and three counts of second degree murder.
Both RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for Mcleod. He was last seen in Winnipeg on April 11 and 12 and police think he is still in the area.
If anyone has information on Mcleod or his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 right away, adding he should not be approached and is considered dangerous.
The charges against him have not been proven in court.
