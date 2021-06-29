RCMP searching for Manitoba man last seen nearly three months ago

The Red River North RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a West St. Paul man who hasn’t been seen in nearly three months.

Police said Kienan Tran, who goes by Kenny, was last seen on April 5 in the area of Outlet Collection Winnipeg, which is near Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

RCMP received a report that Tran, 41, was missing on May 28.

Police said Tran is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Officers are concerned for Tran’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.