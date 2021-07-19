RCMP searching for missing 12-year-old boy, last seen Sunday

Amaranth RCMP officers are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

RCMP said investigators received a call around 2:30 a.m. Monday that Cleavon Day was missing from the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Day was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 18 in the Hollywood Beach area and investigators believe he is going to Sandy Bay First Nation.

RCMP said Day is around five-foot-eleven, weighs 165 pounds and has short spikey black hair. He was last seen wearing all black and carrying a backpack.

If anyone has information on where Day might be, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.