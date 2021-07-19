RCMP searching for missing fisherman in northern Manitoba

RCMP officers are searching for a missing fisherman from northern Manitoba last seen on Saturday.

According to Shamattawa RCMP, Leon Redhead, 51, was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 17.

RCMP said Redhead left the community to check his fishing nets in Gods River but never returned.

RCMP officers, with the assistance of the community, are searching the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350.