RCMP searching for missing mom, son
RCMP in Dauphin are asking for the public’s help to locate a mom and her son who have gone missing.
RCMP received the report on Wednesday about Susannah Lamirande, 29, and her five-year-old son Isaiah Poitra, who are from The Pas, but were staying in Dauphin.
They were last seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, and it was believed they were on their way to Ebb and Flow First Nation.
On Feb. 16, 2022, at approximately 8:55 a.m., Dauphin RCMP received a report of two missing people who were staying in Dauphin, but are from The Pas, Manitoba.
“Police understand Lamirande may have been in contact by phone with an individual in Dauphin on February 17, but police have not been able to locate the mother and son to confirm their well-being,” RCMP said in a statement.
Lamirande has blonde hair with blue highlights and was last seen wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. Poitra was wearing a winter snowsuit. RCMP said both were dressed for the weather.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.
-
Provincial funding for Sault agri-businessThe Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program startedFor the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and GirlsA Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood awardA Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protestsAfter 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. MarieEntomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move inA B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work siteCoastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.