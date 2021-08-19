RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie teen
Portage la Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Phoenix Raven Myran was reported missing on Aug. 9. She was last seen in Portage la Prairie on Aug. 16, and last made contact with her mother via text message the next day.
She has not been seen or heard from since, but she is still believed to be in the city.
Police describe her as 162 centimetres (5’4”) tall, weighing about 95 lbs. with shoulder-length, brown hair. She was last seen wearing black clothing and carrying a yellow backpack.
RCMP said it is concerned for Myran’s safety.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by sending a secure tip online.
