RCMP searching for missing Salt Spring Island woman

Salt Spring Island RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Wednesday, May 13, after she left her home to run some errands but never returned.

Mounties say they searched for Elliott and located her vehicle on Juniper Place Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, she was not with her vehicle, and police and family members say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Elliot is described as a white woman who stands 5'3" tall with a slim build. She has short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who spots Elliot or who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.