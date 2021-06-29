RCMP searching for missing teen from Portage la Prairie

RCMP are asking for help from the public to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on June 25 in Portage la Prairie.

Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen leaving Portage Collegiate Institute at around 10 a.m. RCMP and her family are concerned for her safety.

Roulette is five-foot-four with brown eyes. She has long black hair with blonde highlights.

She left the school wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and white sandals.

Anyone with information on Roulette’s location can call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online. LINK: www.manitobacrimestoppers.com