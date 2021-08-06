RCMP searching for missing teens who may be together on Vancouver Island

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing youth who may be travelling together on Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP are searching for 15-year-old Tyson Brown and 16-year-old Grace Smiley.

Both youths were reported missing on Aug. 1, with Brown reported missing out of Colwood and Smiley reported missing out of Comox.

Police say that the pair are believed to be together and may be in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver.

Brown is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, medium-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black shirt, black shorts and white Nike runners.

Smiley is described as a white youth who stands roughly 5'10" and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has green eyes, long brown hair, an ear piercing in her right ear and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed hoody, a black tank-top, black leggings and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone who spots either Brown or Smiley, or who may have information on their whereabouts, is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.