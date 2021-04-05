RCMP searching for missing Victoria woman

The RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from Victoria.

Police are searching for Tanisha Froud, 27, who was last seen on March 30.

Mounties did not say where on the island she was last seen, but believe that she may be in the Victoria area now.

Froud is described as a white woman who stands 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.