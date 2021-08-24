RCMP searching for missing West St. Paul teen

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl missing from West St. Paul.

Alexa Young was last seen earlier in the evening Sunday at a home on Addis Avenue. She was reported missing at 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Young is five-foot-seven and weighs 105 lbs. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Young’s location is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.