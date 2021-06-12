RCMP searching for person of interest in disappearance of Clifford Joseph

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a person of interest in relation to the disappearance of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph, who was reported missing on June 7.

Police said they are looking for 34-year-old Eric Paul Wildman, from the RM of St. Clements. Police said he was last seen on foot in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg and is considered armed and dangerous.

Wildman is described as 6’2”, 170 pounds and has blue eyes.

He’s known to frequent both Winnipeg and the RM of St. Clements.

Joseph’s disappearance is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Major Crimes Services.

Josephwas last seen leaving his home on Provincial Trunk Highway 44 East around 3:30 a.m. on June 7. RCMP said his vehicle, a green 1997 Ford Ranger, was found just off PTH 44 East later that day.

Police are warning people not to approach Wildman if they see him, and to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 with any information on his whereabouts. People can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick