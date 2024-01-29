RCMP searching for road sign thieves near Moose Jaw

RCMP in the Moose Jaw area are now asking for the public’s help to identify and find several suspects accused of damaging and stealing road signs.

On Aug. 12, 2023 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP received a report of a driver destroying roadside property in the RM of Moose Jaw.

Police established that between Aug. 7 and Aug. 12 at approximately 4:30 a.m. – two men and a woman struck multiple road signs with a red Ford F-150 before loading them into the vehicle and leaving the scene.

RCMP say its unknown how many road signs were damaged and stolen. However, several damaged signs were eventually recovered in the RM of Moose Jaw.

RCMP in the area continue to investigate and hope that releasing images of the suspects leads to identification.

Anyone with information related to the suspects is asked to contact Moose Jaw RCMP at 306-691-4670 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.