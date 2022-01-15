RCMP searching for Sask. man and 7-year-old daughter

RCMP is requesting assistance locating a Saskatchewan man and his seven-year-old daughter.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said Michael Gordon Jackson is described as 52-years-old, approximately 250 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

Jackson does not have a known vehicle and he is last known as residing in the Carvievale, Saskatchewan area.

He also has connections to Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, and Regina as well as Lamont, Alberta, RCMP said. However it is possible that he is in other communities besides the ones listed.

RCMP did not provide further information about the circumstances of Jackson and his daughter’s situation.

Mariecar Jackson, the mother of the seven-year-old girl, recently turned to the public for help finding the young girl.

Mariecar told CTV News her ex-husband, Michael, refused to return seven-year-old Sarah after a visit in November. She said she wanted her daughter to be vaccinated; Michael, who is against the vaccine, did not.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Gordon Jackson or his daughter are asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News' Nicole Bogart and Jill Macyshon