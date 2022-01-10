RCMP searching for school laptop thief who 'literally stole from children'
Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a suspect who allegedly stole 30 Chromebooks from a school in Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops RCMP said the break-and-enter occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when a thief pried their way into a portable classroom at Parkcrest Elementary near Holt Street and Greenfield Avenue and stole the laptops.
The Chromebooks are valued at thousands of dollars each, police said.
"Whoever is responsible for this crime literally stole from children," said Const. Crystal Evelyn in a news release Monday.
"If you know someone who suddenly came into possession of a Chromebook, or is selling them second hand, please contact police so we can investigate further and hopefully return some of these learning tools back to the kids who need them."
This isn't the first time students at Parkcrest Elementary have faced major adversity.
In 2019, the school burned to the ground during the first week of classes.
Anyone with information related to the stolen laptops is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-431.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.