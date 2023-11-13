RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief

Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.

The man, armed with a firearm, stole from Century Casino just before 4 p.m., according to St. Albert RCMP.

He left the casino in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee.

The thief is believed to be in his 40s, approximately 5'5" tall, and has a light complexion, police said. He was wearing a black mask, black hat, black gloves, dark jacket, black hoodie and blue jeans during the robbery.

Police are not disclosing how much money he stole.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.