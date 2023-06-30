RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted

RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP got a call around 12:30 a.m. reporting the victim had been assaulted and then abducted by an 18-year-old man from a residence in Portage la Prairie. Investigators say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Mounties allege the suspect assaulted the girl at a home on 10th Street NW and put her in his vehicle. As the suspect was leaving, police say he made a threat that he was armed with a gun. A witness confirmed seeing a weapon in the vehicle earlier in the evening.

RCMP began searching for the vehicle and around 1 a.m. it was seen being driven eastbound on Highway 1 going into Headingley, where officers tried to stop it. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for police. Officers continued the chase into Winnipeg, where the suspect was lost.

Investigators checked several addresses of interest, which led to the victim being found unharmed at an address on Strathcona Street around 5 a.m.

RCMP have issued a warrant for 18-year-old Cayden Andrew Lathlin, of Winnipeg. He faces numerous charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Portage RCMP or Crime Stoppers.