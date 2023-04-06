RCMP searching for suspect after man shot in Meteghan, N.S.

The RCMP is searching for a man after a shooting in Meteghan, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in a home on Peter Dugas Road around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old Eskasoni man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after an altercation with a 29-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Mitchel Mannette fled the home before officers arrived in a red Honda Civic with Nova Scotia license plate HBT 251.

Meteghan RCMP has since obtained a province-wide arrest warrant for Mannette.

He has been charged with:

discharge a firearm with intent

reckless discharge of a firearm

possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

failure to comply with a conditions of a release order (three counts)

Police say Mannette and the victim are known to each other. Investigators believe the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.

Police describe Mannette as six-feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police released a photo of him on Thursday.

Investigators also believe Mannette may be armed.

Police ask anyone who sees Manette not to approach him and to call police.

Anyone with information on Mannette’s whereabouts, or the shooting, is asked to call Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say further charges are anticipated.