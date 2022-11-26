RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped

Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say they were first called to a hotel parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Reports said a man was acting erratically in a parking lot and possibly consuming drugs.

When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the man. He put his van into reverse, ramming it into the police car. The suspect then drove off, trying to hit police as he went. The van was later determined to have been stolen from Winnipeg.

Mounties drove after the suspect vehicle, but broke OFF the chase because of its dangerous driving, including into oncoming traffic. Police continued to search for the van.

At 5:20 p.m., police received a 911 call from a woman living just east of Portage la Prairie. The call was disconnected, but a male and female voice could be heard before it went silent. Officers went to the residence and learned that a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter had been kidnapped and their vehicle had been stolen. The suspect’s van was found nearby.

Believing the suspect to be headed towards Winnipeg, RCMP mobilized every available unit and notified the Winnipeg Police Service. RCMP Air Services and WPS AIR1 were also called to assist.

Around 6:30 p.m., the abducted woman called police, saying the suspect had fled her vehicle and that both she and her daughter were safe in the Polo Park area. The victim and suspect were not known to each other.

An Amber Alert was in the process of being sent out before she called police.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Stephen Klimchuk, 62, from Winnipeg. He is 5’8”, 220 lbs, has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and light coloured pants. He is believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. CTV News Winnipeg will update it as more details become available.