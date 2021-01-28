RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys need the public’s help to find a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers were called to a bank on Main Street in Ile des Chênes on Tuesday around 2 p.m. Police said a lone male carrying bear spray entered the bank, threatened staff and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money, and he then left the bank in what is believed to be a dark red, four-door vehicle.

Police said the suspect is described as approximately six feet tall with a slim build and blonde hair. He was wearing a high visibility reflective vest, black and yellow coloured ear protection, a black jacket and pants, brown boots, and a black neck warmer pulled up over his face.

Officers searched the area at the time, but did not find the suspect. However, they did find his vest, ear protection, neck warmer, and a bottle of bear spray in the ditch near Dumaine and Poirier roads just east of Ile des Chênes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.