RCMP searching for suspects after assaults in Dauphin

RCMP are searching for three suspects after two people were assaulted Monday morning in Dauphin.

Mounties say they were called to the Tim Hortons on Main Street South around 5:35 a.m. for reports of an injured woman.

There they found a 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital and later transferred to Winnipeg in critical condition.

Police found a second victim nearby, a 66-year-old man from Dauphin. He had also suffered serious injuries from an assault and was taken to hospital. He remains in stable condition.

Investigators believe the two victims were assaulted by three suspects - two men and one woman - near a business in the 1500 block of Main Street in Dauphin.

Dauphin RCMP have issued warrants for Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, Fred Parenteau, 37, and Samuel Flatfoot, 24. They face charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050. They can also call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.