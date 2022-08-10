RCMP searching for suspects in Swan River home invasion

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects after a Swan River home invasion early Sunday morning.

Mounties say they got the call around 5:05 a.m. on August 7, 2022. Officers responded to a home on 5th Ave South in the western Manitoba town.

Two victims, a 21-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, told police that a man and woman – the former armed with a bat - entered the home and forced the two occupants into the living room.

Investigators say the suspects, both wearing all black clothing, then stole several items from the residence and fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.